Rosberg clinches maiden Formula One title

Nico Rosberg on Sunday shed tears of joy after clinching his first Formula One championship in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won by Mercedes teammate and title rival Lewis Hamilton amid accusations of “dirty tricks.”

Hamilton chalked up his 10th win of the season, and fourth in a row, but the Briton was powerless to do anything about the championship’s outcome, despite trying to help rivals pass his second-placed German teammate.

His attempt to push Rosberg into the clutches of those behind, by deliberately slowing to the concern of team bosses, produced a nail-biting finish with the top four separated by just 1.6 seconds.

The frosty atmosphere between the Mercedes pair as they waited for the podium ceremony spoke volumes, with Rosberg hoisting the sport’s 86-year-old commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone into the air, but ignoring Hamilton.

There was minimal eye contact, let alone a handshake.

The hug, the handshakes and somewhat forced-sounding words of congratulation, eventually came on the podium.

Rosberg, who had needed only to finish in the top three to be sure of the title, settled into second at the start as Hamilton streaked clear from pole position, but the Briton’s strategy was immediately apparent.

He made little effort to build up a commanding lead, knowing that his only hope of becoming Britain’s first four-time champion depended on denying Rosberg clear air and allowing rivals to get close enough to pass.

Rosberg, his country’s third champion after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, held his nerve, but the tears flowed afterward.

As he crossed the line, the son of 1982 title-winner Keke Rosberg let out a whoop of relief and joy as he became only the second son of a world champion, after Britain’s Damon Hill, to take the crown.

Hamilton, the first driver to win 10 races without taking the title, was left facing unimpressed bosses, despite securing the team’s record 19th win in 21 grands prix.

However, others came to his defense, with Red Bull principal Christian Horner saying his actions were only to be expected.

“He didn’t do anything dirty, he didn’t do anything against the rules. I think it would be unfair to criticize Lewis for the way that he drove,” he told reporters.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished fourth, another remarkable race for the Dutch teenager, who spun at the start and fought back from last place. Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo was fifth.