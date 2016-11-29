Argentina rally to win first Davis Cup

Reuters, ZAGREB

Argentina lifted their first Davis Cup title after Juan Martin Del Potro and Federico Delbonis won Sunday’s reverse singles to complete the South American nation’s spectacular comeback in a 3-2 victory over hosts Croatia in the final.

Del Potro fought back from two sets down to beat Marin Cilic 6-7 (7/4), 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 before Delbonis swept aside Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the decisive rubber, sparking wild celebrations among several thousand away fans in Arena Zagreb.

Argentina joined the list of Davis Cup winners after losing all four finals they had previously contested and their dismal record in the title showdown appeared set to continue when Cilic came within a set of clinching Croatia’s second title.

However, the 2005 winners saw the red carpet pulled from under their feet, as a battling Del Potro launched a ferocious comeback and played through the fifth set with a broken finger on his left hand.

“This was an emotionally exhausting match and one of the biggest wins of my career. Thanks to all those who prevented me from retiring, I was very close to never playing again and, well, here I am,” Del Potro said.

Having clinched the opening set tiebreak, Cilic raced through the second set before Del Potro, who improved his record against the Croatian to 9-2 in all competitions, started his comeback with a passing shot between his legs.

He broke Cilic’s serve in the ninth game of the fourth set and then held his own to draw level, but fell behind again at the start of the fifth, handing the initiative back to the home crowd favorite.

Once again, Del Potro showed nerves of steel and the heart of a lion as he broke straight back and forced the final twist to seal the contest in 4 hours, 53 minutes, laying the path for Delbonis to finish the job.

His teammate did so superbly, holding serve throughout his one-sided contest with Karlovic as he kept running the Croatian ragged with punishing baseline shots.