Hoeness returns to Bayern Munich after prison term

AP and Reuters, BERLIN and MUNICH, Germany

Uli Hoeness is back in charge of Bayern Munich 270 days after his early release from a 42-month prison term for tax evasion.

Club members on Friday voted overwhelmingly for the 64-year-old Hoeness, who was the only candidate, to become president again. There were 7,152 votes for, 108 against and 58 abstentions.

Hoeness resigned from the position in March 2014, one day after he was convicted of avoiding taxes on at least 28.5 million euros (US$31 million) via an undeclared Swiss bank account. He was released in February after serving half of the sentence.

“To be standing here today, I thank my two families, mine and that of Bayern,” said Hoeness, who was applauded into the club’s annual general meeting. “I ask you for a second chance and I promise to do everything to fulfill your expectations.”

Hoeness also thanked the club’s management advisory board for proposing him unanimously for the position.

So many club members showed up for the AGM that it was delayed, with Hoeness and other club officials appealing to frustrated supporters to show understanding when the 6,000-capacity venue was full.

A separate 2,000-capacity tent was set up with screens to allow members to follow developments, but many late-arriving fans were unhappy not to be allowed into the main venue.

Some who persisted were eventually allowed in behind the stage.

Bayern said it now has 284,041 members, up from 270,329 last year.

Outgoing president Karl Hopfner was given a standing ovation after 33 years’ involvement with the club.

On the field, Timo Werner struck twice as promoted RB Leipzig crushed hosts SC Freiburg 4-1 to go six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with their seventh consecutive victory.

LA LIGA

AP, BARCELONA, Spain

Sociedad Deportiva Eibar have taken La Liga’s smallest stadium and turned it into their very own fortress.

Eibar beat Real Betis Balompie 3-1 on Friday for their fifth win in seven home matches this season.

With a capacity of only 6,285, Estadio Ipurua fits the identity of the modest, but feisty Basque Country club and the northern working class town of Eibar that once thrived from small-arms manufacturing.

Eibar’s third win in a row at the ground lifted them past regional heavyweight Athletic Bilbao and into seventh place. Eibar also pulled level on points with title hopeful Atletico Madrid ahead of the rest of the round’s games.

“We know how important this stadium is for us,” said forward Pedro Leon, who scored Eibar’s opener. “We are competing well. The important thing is that we took the three points, because we can’t forget that we are Eibar and that we will suffer sooner or later.”

Japanese forward Takashi Inui led the hosts, earning a foul that left Betis a man down and playing a part in two goals.

Inui slipped past the defensive line and received a pass in the 17th minute when he was fouled by Cristiano Puccini from behind with only the goalkeeper to beat. That earned Piccini a sending off with a direct red card.

Leon converted the resulting free-kick from just outside the area into a goal with a right-footed strike that dipped over the barrier and beyond the reach of Antonio Adan.

Inui helped double the lead five minutes later when he fired in a well-placed cross for Sergi Enrich to stab home. Inui had a great chance to get a goal of his own late in the second half, but Adan made a superb one-handed save to deny him from close.