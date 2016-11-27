Denmark promise offense in bid for World Cup victory

AP, MELBOURNE, Australia

Denmark has vowed to go on the offensive in the final round of the World Cup, believing that to be the best strategy to protect a four-shot lead earned in yesterday’s third round.

The title is tantalizingly within reach for Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen after a two-under 70 in the third round foursomes propelled them to 14-under at Kingston Heath.

“Attack for sure. We try to take shots on and more so in the fourball. A lot of birdies are going to be made tomorrow, so we have to make birdies too,” Kjeldsen said.

Only the US duo of Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker made ground on the Danes. The US were one of only two teams to break 70, shooting a three-under 69 to advance to second at 10-under and, importantly, into the last pairing for the last round.

On whether the Danes will feel extra pressure playing alongside the Players champion and USPGA champion, Kjeldsen quipped: “They’re not going to play my Srixon or Thorbjorn’s Titleist.”

Olesen cautioned everyone not to get ahead of themselves to predict a Danish victory.

“I had a seven-shot lead in Turkey and it got down to one. So, I know how easy it can slip away. A four-shot lead is nice, but it’s not going to be easy,” he said.

The US are ready for the fight as Walker agreed the last group was the best vantage point to launch an assault on the lead.

“That’s a good place to be going into the last day,” Walker said. “I’m excited, I know Rickie’s excited and we’re looking forward to a good day.”

China could not apply any heat playing alongside the Danes as Wu Ashun and Li Haotong stood still on the scoreboard after a 72 left them at nine-under, five back in third place.

No team who were midfield or better were prepared to concede defeat. Very low scores are possible, as evidenced by Denmark’s sizzling 12-under 60 in Friday’s fourball competition.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung and Chan Shih-chang slipped back to a share of 15th on 213 overall, 11 off the pace.

Additional reporting by staff writer