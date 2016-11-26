Khawaja hits century as Aussies take the lead

Reuters, ADELAIDE, Australia

Usman Khawaja hit his nation’s first century of the series and Peter Handscomb a half-century on debut as Australia reached 307-6 with a lead of 48 at end of the second day of the day-night third Test against South Africa in Adelaide yesterday.

Khawaja’s magnificent 285-ball 138 not out was the glue in Australia’s innings, the left-hander putting on 137 with Steve Smith until his captain was calamitously run out and then 99 with Handscomb.

Kyle Abbott (3-38), who took two wickets in the first hour, returned to dismiss Handscomb, before Kagiso Rabada bowled another debutant, Nic Maddinson, for a duck and Vernon Philander removed Matt Wade for 4.

Khawaja will resume with Mitchell Starc (16 not out) today as the hosts look to extend their lead and put themselves in a commanding position to get the result they need to avoid a first ever 3-0 series sweep on home soil.

Khawaja, 29, has been recalled and discarded with regularity since his debut in 2011, but was retained for Adelaide despite the clear out that followed the humiliating innings and 80-run defeat in Hobart.

After opening in place of David Warner in the wake of South Africa’s declaration on 259-9 on Thursday, he negotiated a difficult opening hour yesterday before mixing fierce concentration with some typically elegant strokes.

He brought up his half-century with back-to-back fours and his fifth Test century with a 10th four cut through point, before whipping off his helmet to take the applause of another big crowd at the Adelaide Oval.

Smith, dropped earlier by Hashim Amla, had departed for 59 just before his partner reached the milestone, tearing off for an optimistic single, but left stranded when Khawaja stood his ground and Quinton de Kock removed the bails.

Handscomb, brought into the side on the back of a double-century for Victoria, proved a more than able partner, though, and any prospect of another Australia batting collapse quickly dissipated.

The 25-year-old survived a scare when he just dived back into the crease ahead of a direct hit from Temba Bavuma, but opened the following over with two drives and a pull for three fours that got him to his half-century and gave Australia the lead.

It was the outstanding Abbott who ended Handscomb’s maiden Test innings by bowling the Victorian through the gate an hour into the night session.

The 29-year-old, who came into the side in the second Test for the injured Dale Steyn and took 6-77, started the day with a brilliant exhibition of disciplined seam bowling, finishing with figures of 2-7 and six maidens in his first 10-over spell.