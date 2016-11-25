Malaysia midfielder Faiz ecstatic to be on top-goal shortlist

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian midfielder Mohamad Faiz Subri yesterday said that he was surprised and happy after being shortlisted for FIFA’s goal of the year following an extraordinary swerving free-kick.

Faiz’s goal in February for Penang State in the Malaysian Super League was reminiscent of Roberto Carlos’ swerving thunderbolt for Brazil against France in 1997.

Footage of the 29-year-old scoring a viciously swerving free-kick from 35m out have gone viral and made him a sensation in soccer-crazy Malaysia.

The 10 FIFA Puskas Award finalists include Barcelona superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi and were chosen from thousands of goals scored around the world between September last year and September.

“I thank God for being selected by FIFA. Being in the top 10 along with Messi and Neymar for FIFA’s goal of the year award by itself is a victory for me,” Faiz said. “If I don’t win, it’s OK. If it happens it is a bonus.”

The final three are to be announced by soccer’s world governing body on Saturday next week.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng described Faiz’s goal as the “best in the world.”