Adidas botches All Blacks promotion for France game

AFP and AP, WELLINGTON

All Blacks sponsor Adidas yesterday apologized over a promotional video blunder in which the sportswear giant confused Malakai Fekitoa with teammate Julian Savea.

The clip, produced ahead of New Zealand’s clash with France tomorrow, features Savea staring down the barrel of a camera saying “on November 26, I will take on Paris.”

However, the match footage that flashes up during the video shows Fekitoa in action for the world champions, not Savea.

Adidas, which has sponsored the All Blacks since 1999, said it regretted the error.

“We sincerely apologize to all fans for any offense our promotional video may have caused,” Adidas New Zealand country manager Quentin Bleakley said. “We will be rectifying our video as soon as possible.”

Fekitoa was born in Tonga, while Savea is a Wellingtonian with a Samoan background.

Further compounding the gaffe, Fekitoa is ineligible to play in Paris after receiving a one-match ban for a high tackle on Ireland’s Simon Zebo last weekend.

With a winning percentage of about 80 percent — the equal of any team in world sport — the All Blacks are arguably New Zealand’s strongest global brand, recognized even where rugby is not commonly played.

They have attracted global sponsors such as Adidas and US insurance firm AIG, which has had its name emblazoned on the All Blacks jersey since 2012.

T.J. Perenara is to start at scrumhalf ahead of regular Aaron Smith against France.

Smith was regarded as the best in his position in the world only months ago but has struggled to recover his best form since his return from a disciplinary suspension.

In other changes to the starting lineup who beat Ireland 21-9 in Dublin last weekend, Ryan Crotty returns from injury at inside center to renew his midfield partnership with Anton Lienert-Brown.

Israel Dagg moves from wing to fullback to replace the injured Ben Smith, while Waisake Naholo takes Dagg’s place on the right wing.

Lienert-Brown moves out one place to outside center, replacing Fekitoa, and youngster Reiko Ioane joins the bench to provide cover in the outside backs.

Among the forwards, Matt Todd takes over at openside flanker from Sam Cane, who is injured, and Jerome Kaino returns from injury on the blindside flank.

“When it came to selecting this side, we had to make some changes because of injuries, but we also looked to pick the best side possible for what we think will be a titanic battle against the French,” coach Steve Hansen said. “We’re excited by the unique challenge that comes with playing the French. They’ve improved immensely since the Rugby World Cup when we last played them and we’re well aware they’ll be looking to finish their autumn season with a big performance.”

New Zealand won their World Cup quarter-final 62-13.

Additional reporting by staff writer