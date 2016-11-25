Warriors beat LA, set assists record

AP, OAKLAND, California

Golden State on Wednesday had a franchise-record 47 assists and used super-accurate shooting to blast past the Los Angeles Lakers 149-106, led by Stephen Curry who had 31 points with seven three-pointers and nine assists.

The Warriors’ 47 assists — on 53 baskets — are the most in the NBA this season and two more than their previous record, set in 1994.

While a team record fell in Oakland, a personal mark was topped in Cleveland as Kevin Love scored an NBA-best 34 points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers beat Portland in a high-scoring encounter.

Among other key results, San Antonio extended their winning streak to seven games by downing Charlotte, while Toronto retained a share of the Atlantic Division lead by defeating Houston.

Golden State’s Kevin Durant scored 28 as the Warriors found an astonishing first-half offensive flow to run away from undermanned Los Angeles.

Golden State had 26 assists on 29 baskets before the break, as in sync as the Warriors have been since adding Durant during the off-season and far better than when they took a 20-point beating in Los Angeles less than three weeks ago.

Rookie No. 2 overall draft pick Brandon Ingram scored a career-best 16 points in his first start for the Lakers, who had no answers defensively as Golden State shot 61.6 percent with 19 three-pointers.

Cleveland’s 137-125 win against Portland was set up by Love’s extraordinary first quarter and a triple-double from LeBron James.

Love, who fell three points shy of the league record of 37 for points in any quarter set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson two seasons ago, made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts, including eight of 10 on three-pointers in the first quarter. He finished with 40 points.

James had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for his second triple-double this season. His 44 career triple-doubles moved him past Guy Rodgers for 17th place on the career assist list. Cleveland also set a franchise record with 20 three-pointers.

Damian Lillard scored 40 points for Portland, including 25 in the second half.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to lead the Spurs to a 119-114 win against Charlotte.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points to help the Spurs improve to 8-0 on the road this season.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 26 points.

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan scored 21 of his 24 points in the third quarter to propel the Raptors to a 115-102 win in Houston.

Toronto had lost on each of its previous nine visits to Houston.

James Harden had 29 points and 15 assists for the Rockets, but also had 12 turnovers.

Atlanta’s Dwight Howard had 23 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Hawks past Indiana 96-85.

Indiana rallied to cut Atlanta’s lead to a point with 3 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but the Hawks pulled away with a 19-2 run.

Paul Millsap added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks.

Thaddeus Young led the Pacers with 24 points.

The Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a 124-104 win in Dallas in a meeting of the teams with the league’s best and worst records.

Austin Rivers had 22 points and Chris Paul scored 18 for the Clippers, who had a 30-6 run across the second and third quarters to set up their 11th win in 12 games.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 points on three-of-10 shooting in 20 minutes in his return for Dallas after the 13-time All-Star missed eight games with a strained left Achilles tendon.