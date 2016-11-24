Golden Knights named as new NHL franchise

AP, LAS VEGAS

The NHL’s newest team is named the Vegas Golden Knights.

Owner Bill Foley and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday announced the Las Vegas expansion franchise’s official name and revealed their logo and colors outside T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights are to play next season.

The Golden Knights’ logo is a simple front view of a fighting helmet with a conspicuous “V” in the middle. Their colors are steel gray, gold, red and black.

“Our logo and our name is really going to exhibit the highest element of the warrior class — the knight,” Foley told the crowd. “The knight protects the unprotected. The knight defends the realm. The knight never gives up, never gives in, always advances, never retreats. And that is what our team is going to be.”

The NHL awarded its 31st franchise in June to this gambling mecca in the Mojave Desert. Foley is a billionaire businessman who sold the league on the potential of being the first major pro sports franchise in the growing market while playing in a new US$375 million arena already constructed on the south end of the Strip.

Foley paid US$500 million as an expansion fee to the other 30 ownership groups, and the West Point graduate strongly considered naming his team the Black Knights in honor of his army roots.

He changed his mind during the lengthy process of developing a brand and an identity for his team, but Foley kept a military touch in the name, despite some local criticism for its lack of a connection to Las Vegas.

Foley has said the team did not want to include an overt gambling reference in the name, but also considered Desert Knights and Silver Knights.

On the ice in Montreal, Ottawa’s Mark Stone and Erik Karlsson scored in the third period to help the Senators rally to a 4-3 win.

Stone tied the game at 3-3 early in the third after three Canadiens players got caught behind their own net.

Karlsson scored to give the visitors their first lead of the evening on a fluke, no-look shot from the blue line after a bad giveaway.

Mike Hoffman and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators.

Elsewhere, St Louis won against Boston to push their winning run to four games, while Philadelphia also won on the road, beating Florida.

Carolina’s Viktor Stalberg scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal in the second period as the Hurricanes edged Toronto 2-1 and claimed a fifth straight victory.

The New York Islanders beat Anaheim 3-2.