Dortmund triumph in ‘surreal’ outing

AP, GENEVA, Switzerland

The first 12-goal game in 25 Champions League seasons took the spotlight on Tuesday from Real Madrid and Juventus advancing to the Round of 16.

It ended Borussia Dortmund 8, Legia Warsaw 4 — beating the Champions League’s previous best set by AS Monaco’s 8-3 win over RC Deportivo de La Coruna in November 2003.

The scoring bonanza included a four-minute spell in the first half with three Dortmund goals, two of them from Shinji Kagawa.

Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel made nine changes to the side who beat Bayern Munich at the weekend. Marco Reus, the captain for the match, played his first game since a groin injury in May.

“That’s how you imagine a comeback after a long time. I’m fine now, it’s great that I could play from the start, but it was tough,” Reus said. “I’ve been out for a long time.”

Dortmund’s final goal came from a pass by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the club’s top scorer, who came on with 20 minutes left. He did not score, although he hit the post.

Aubameyang passed across the penalty area and Reus hit a low shot that struck Legia’s Jakub Rzezniczak and slipped through the legs of goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak.

“It’s fantastic for Reus, I am really pleased,” Tuchel said. “I’ve never had such a game, though, so I don’t really know how to analyze it. We scored a clear victory, but I really don’t know what to say.”

Dortmund’s reshuffled defense were caught out in the 10th minute when Vadis Odjidja crossed into the area. Prijovic controlled the ball and then curled it inside the far post with the outside of his right boot.

Dortmund replied quickly. Kagawa stooped at the far post for a rare header off a cross from Ousmane Dembele in the 17th. One minute later, Kagawa and Dembele swapped passes before Kagawa drilled in with his left foot. And in the 20th, Cierzniak tried to punch out a free-kick only for the ball to hit Nuri Sahin and bounce into the net.

The action never stopped and in the 24th Prijovic got his second, shooting through the legs of a defender. Prijovic nearly had a hat-trick, but hit the crossbar from point-blank range.

The ball soon ended up in Dortmund’s possession and Sahin fed Reus, who set up Dembele. Dembele fooled two defenders before shooting under Cierzniak in the 29th. Reus then completed the seven-goal scoring fest in the first half by tapping in a low cross from Kagawa.

Reus got his second in the 52nd, again from close range from a Dembele pass, to make it 6-2.

Michal Kucharczyk pulled one back for Legia, before Felix Passlack scored after a great run by Christian Pulisic, who crossed for Andre Schuerrle. His shot was blocked, but Passlack headed the rebound into the net.

Nemanja Nikolic scored Legia’s fourth, before Rzezniczak’s own-goal completed the win.

Monaco lost their place in history, but won Group E with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, who cannot now advance.

Defending champions Real Madrid won 2-1 in Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Sporting Clube de Portugal, but still trail Dortmund in Group F ahead of their showdown match in Spain on Dec. 7.

Juventus trailed early before beating 10-man Sevilla 3-1 to take top spot in Group H.