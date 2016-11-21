Jones puts boot into Wales after scare

AFP, LONDON

As if the criticism from their compatriots was not enough, Wales had to suffer England coach Eddie Jones telling them they had been “complacent” in just beating Japan 33-30 in Cardiff on Saturday.

Japan, who might have won at the Principality Stadium, looked to be coming away with at least a draw until replacement Wales flyhalf Sam Davies landed an 80th-minute drop goal.

Jones, who coached Japan to a stunning upset win over South Africa at last year’s Rugby World Cup before taking on the England job, was scathing in his assessment of Wales’ performance against the Brave Blossoms.

“There will be some tears,” the Australian said. “The Japanese cry when they win and they cry when they lose, so there will be plenty of tears. It’s a fantastic result for them and Wales were obviously complacent again.”

“You look at the side Wales put out, they shouldn’t be winning by three points against a Japanese team that has seven or eight new caps, and those new caps are coming out of company rugby. You or I could play company rugby. It’s not a good result for Wales,” Jones said after seeing England make it 11 wins from as many Tests since he took over with a 58-15 thrashing of Fiji at Twickenham in London.

Wales are being coached by Rob Howley with Warren Gatland on secondment to the British and Irish Lions for next year’s tour of New Zealand.

As he watched the Japan match unfold, former Wales international Andy Powell delivered a withering Twitter verdict on Howley’s ability as a coach.

“Rob Howley’s man-management skills are very poor,” Powell said. “We had so much impact on the bench today and what did we do? Nothing. We’ve got too many people in that coaching team who are not up to it.”