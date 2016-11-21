Pochettino elated with Harry Kane’s Hammer blows

AFP, LONDON

Mauricio Pochettino hailed Harry Kane for the two late goals that earned Tottenham Hotspur a 3-2 London derby win at home to West Ham United on Saturday.

Kane struck with a minute to go at White Hart Lane, before converting a penalty 160 seconds later as Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the English Premier League campaign.

It was also Tottenham’s first win since beating Manchester City on Oct. 2, at a time when England striker Kane was injured.

Kane had also scored on his comeback in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal before the international break and confirmed his status as Tottenham’s main goal supply in the derby.

“He is back,” Tottenham manager Pochettino said of Kane. “For me, he is one of the best strikers in the world. He is a player who is very important for us. It was fantastic to see Harry Kane score again.”

West Ham, who remain a single point and place above the relegation zone, twice took the lead before Kane sunk them and, to make matters worse, defender Winston Reid was sent off in stoppage-time.

Michail Antonio’s header gave the Hammers a halftime lead and, after Harry Winks had marked his first Premier League start with a Tottenham equaliser, Manuel Lanzini’s penalty restored the advantage.

However, Tottenham, who remained fifth, were not to be denied.

“People expect a lot from us, that we will play well, score goals and win the games, but there is no team that can keep to the same level for 10 months,” the Argentine manager said. “Today, we were better, that’s the truth — we were better than West Ham. One team deserved to win the game at the end and that was Tottenham, no doubt, but maybe we can play better.”

“I don’t know if I can say we are happy with the performance, but we showed character today, he said. “Maybe it wasn’t our best game, but sometimes it is difficult [against] an aggressive team with a good plan.”