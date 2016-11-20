Ko jumps into lead with record round

AFP, MIAMI

World No. 1 Lydia Ko on Friday fired a sensational course record 10-under-par 62 to power into a three-shot lead of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

The teenager from New Zealand blasted 11 birdies on her way to taming the 6,450-yard layout at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

It was an extraordinary performance from the 19-year-old, whose round might have been even better had it not been for a bogey on the par-three 12th.

Ko needed only 22 putts to compile her round, which followed a first-round 70 on Thursday that saw her start the day at two-under.

Ko’s majestic display left her sitting on 12-under, a 36-hole aggregate of 132, three shots clear of Ryann O’Toole and South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon, both at nine-under.

Beatriz Recari and Kim Sei-young were a further shot back on eight-under after carding matching 68s.

Jessica Korda and Mariajo Uribe climbed into a four-way tie for sixth place at seven-under with 66s.

Overnight leader Feng Shanshan of China slipped down the leaderboard after a one-over-par 73. Feng is seven back from Ko on five-under.

Ko opened her second round with three consecutive birdies and never looked back.

Ko’s round leaves her firmly on target to claim victory in the US$2 million tournament. A win this weekend would also see her clinch the CME Globe title, the LPGA Tour’s points race, which would earn her another US$1 million bonus.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US carded a second-round three-over 75 to slip into a tie for 59th place.

Additional reporting by staff writer