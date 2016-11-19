SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

BASEBALL

Bryant, Trout named MVPs

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout were on Thursday named the winners of this year’s Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. Bryant, who took the National League award, helped propel the Cubs to their first World Series crown in 108 years and became only the fourth player in Major League history to follow up the Rookie of the Year with the MVP the next year. Trout won the American League honor for the second time in his career after 2014. The 25-year-old slugger finished second in 2012, 2013 and last year. Bryant, 24, became the first Cubs player to capture the honor since Sammy Sosa in 1998.

GOLF

Westwood leads in Dubai

Rory McIlroy struggled to a 75 and the other contenders to top the European money list also made slow starts at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday. Experienced Briton Lee Westwood led the field with an opening 66, but Henrik Stenson, who leads the money list, shot a level-par 72 and his Swedish compatriot Alex Noren and Britain’s Danny Willett had rounds of 71. Frenchman Julien Quesne and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts were tied for second behind Westwood after rounds of 67, one shot ahead of Spain’s Sergio Garcia, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Joost Luiten of the Netherlands. “This is as good as I’ve played for quite some time,” Westwood told reporters.

GOLF

Hughes leads by a stroke

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, in only his ninth PGA Tour start, fired a nine-under 61 on Thursday to grab a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the RSM Classic. The world No. 287, who turns 26 on Wednesday, reeled off nine birdies and nine pars to grab the lead at the par-70 Seaside course, which along with the par-72 Plantation course is used by each golfer over the first two rounds. “I found a good thought on the range this morning and it just kind of clicked from there,” Hughes said. It was the lowest first round in tournament history and one stroke off Tommy Gainey’s 2012 course record. Stewart Cink and fellow American Jonathan Byrd shared second with career-low 62s. Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung was tied for eighth place after a six-under 66.

GOLF

Feng in pole position

Feng Shanshan credited an attitude adjustment for her red-hot form after the Chinese player shot an opening 66 to lead the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Thursday. Feng, who won her previous two starts on the LPGA Tour and has not finished outside the top four since claiming the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in August, led South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon and Britain’s Charley Hull by a stroke. “My confidence level is up,” Feng said. “Before, I think I took it too easy on myself. When I have a chance to win I always tell myself: ‘It’s OK, stick to your same plan and if you don’t win, it’s OK,’ but right now, I’m actually talking to myself and say: ‘When you have a chance, you need to go for it.’ That’s why I can be really consistent recently.” A group of eight players, including two-time major winner Chun In-gee, were another shot back after 64s. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung shot an even-par 72.