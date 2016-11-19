Debutants star as Black Caps take control of the first Test

AP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

New Zealand’s Test newcomers shone on debut, with Colin de Grandhomme taking 6-41 and opener Jeet Raval making an unbeaten 55 yesterday as the hosts took the upper hand on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan.

After the first day was lost to rain, Pakistan were sent in to bat on a seamer-friendly wicket and bowled out for just 133 in their first innings, with New Zealand 104-3 in reply at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

De Grandhomme, a 30-year-old Zimbabwe-born all-rounder who had only one five-wicket haul in 84 first-class matches before yesterday, set the tone of the second day as he returned the best-ever figures by a New Zealand bowler on Test debut.

His fellow debutant, Auckland opening batsman Jeet Raval, held three catches during the Pakistan innings then shared a unbroken 64-run partnership with Henry Nicholls (29 not out) which steered New Zealand to a position of strength.

In conditions ideal for swing and seam bowling, New Zealand seemed to have squandered the advantage of winning the toss when Pakistan’s openers negotiated the first hour without difficulty, but De Grandhomme’s arrival changed the course of the Pakistan innings.

He claimed his first wicket with only his 15th ball and took a series of scalps that included some of the world’s best batsman, among them Younis Khan (2).

“It was important to bowl first, especially on a wicket which has been covered for a couple of days,” De Grandhomme said. “My plan was just to hit my areas and be confident in doing it, and that’s what I did more often and it worked in the end.”

Pakistan slipped from 53-1 to 56-4 and, after a momentary steadying, the tourists lost their final six wickets for 45 runs.

Tim Southee contributed 2-20 from 19 overs and Trent Boult took 2-39, including the wicket of Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who batted 161 minutes for 31, his team’s only protracted act of resistance.

Raval then played a key role in holding together the top order as much more experienced players failed at the other end.

INDIA V ENGLAND

AP, VISAKHAPATNAM, India

England were in a deep hole at 103-5 and trailing India by 352 runs at stumps on the second day of the second Test yesterday.

England were reduced to 80-5 in the final session. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow halted the rout in the final 15 overs before stumps, each finishing unbeaten on 12.