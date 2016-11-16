Skipper Smith says Aussies lack pride

Reuters, HOBART, Australia

Australia captain Steven Smith said he was embarrassed by his team’s performance against South Africa and accused his players of lacking pride in their wickets after another batting collapse paved the way to a crushing 2-0 Test series defeat.

Having resumed on 121-2 on day four in Hobart, Australia lost eight wickets for 40 runs before lunch to crumble to an innings and 80-run loss, the team’s fifth successive defeat in Tests.

Australia head to Adelaide for the series finale under lights next week with confidence at rock-bottom and pundits demanding wholesale changes to the team and management.

While giving credit to South Africa’s outstanding pace attack, Smith offered no defense for his batsmen and slammed them for failing to live up to the demands of international cricket.

“It’s not working. Obviously, on the back of five losses there’s going to be a lot talked about in regards to selection and things like that,” the 27-year-old said at a post-match news conference. “We’re not digging in enough, we’re not having the pride in our wicket... Something’s got to change and we’ve got to play a lot better than we have been if we’re going to beat any opposition around the world at the moment.”

“I need players that are willing to get in the contest and get in the battle, and have some pride in playing for Australia and pride in the baggy green [cap],” he said. “I’m quite sick of saying it. We’ve lost five times in a row and for an Australian cricket team that’s humiliating, and I’m embarrassed to be sitting here in this position, to be honest with you.”

Trounced by 177 runs in Perth, Australia took a retooled lineup to Hobart, with Joe Burns replacing injured opener Shaun Marsh and specialist No. 6 batsman Callum Ferguson debuting in place of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Burns scored 1 and a duck, while Ferguson scored 1 in the second innings and ran himself out for 3 in the first.

Debutant seamer Joe Mennie took 1-85 and rarely threatened.

SRI LANKA TRIUMPH

Reuters, HARARE

Opener Dhananjaya de Silva struck an unbeaten 78 to help Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets on Monday in the opening match of a triangular one-day tournament that also features the West Indies.

De Silva made his highest one-day international score off 75 balls as his side reached their target in less than half the allocated time after Zimbabwe were bowled out for 154 in 41.3 overs.

Niroshan Dickwella made 41 in the other significant contribution as Sri Lanka compiled 155-2 in 24.3 overs.