SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

CRICKET

Proteas on top in Hobart

Luck deserted Australia in their desperate bid to salvage the second Test, with South Africa snaring the vital wicket of David Warner in unfortunate circumstances in Hobart yesterday. Warner, who was seeking redemption after his reckless dismissal in the opening over of the first innings, lost his wicket while at the forefront of the hosts’ fightback. At stumps on the third day Australia were hanging in at 121-2, still 120 runs behind the Proteas, who have been in control of the Test since routing Australia for 85 on Saturday. Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 56, with skipper Steve Smith 18 not out. Warner flung his head back in despair when a ball from Kyle Abbott hit his hip and ricocheted off his elbow onto the stumps when he was on 45. It gave the Proteas a huge fillip after Warner and Khawaja had recovered the innings with a 79-run stand after the loss of Joe Burns in the first over.

GOLF

Ciganda wins in Mexico

Four weeks after winning her maiden LPGA Tour title in South Korea, Spaniard Carlota Ciganda added a second with a two-shot victory at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico City on Sunday. One stroke off the pace heading into the final round, Ciganda eagled the par-five second and birdied two of the next four holes on her way to a four-under 68 as she broke clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard. The 26-year-old from Pamplona posted a 13-under total of 275 in the event featuring 35 players. Austin Ernst, the overnight leader, closed with a 71 to share second place with fellow American Angela Stanford (69), England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67), Karine Icher of France (69) and Australia’s Sarah Jane Smith (70). Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was a shot further back tied for seventh place after a 68.

GOLF

Noren claims Sun City title

Alex Noren produced the “round of my life” to card a scintillating 63 for a tournament total of 14-under and a fourth European Tour victory of the season at the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, on Sunday. The Swede, who started his final round six shots behind overnight leader Wang Jeung-hun, managed eight birdies and an eagle for the lowest round of the tournament as he claimed victory by six shots from the stuttering South Korean. After a faultless third-round display on Saturday when he carded a 64, Wang was full of nerves and errors and could manage only a 75 to close. “It’s huge,” Noren said. “It was one of those rounds, the round of my life.”

GOLF

Perez wins his second title

Pat Perez fired five birdies in a four-under 67 on Sunday to win the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico, claiming his second PGA Tour title seven years after the first. The 40-year-old American was playing just his third tournament since returning from an eight-month absence recovering from shoulder surgery. “I was really calm,” Perez said. “I just had a lot of confidence when I came back.” He was two shots in front of overnight leader Gary Woodland, who closed with a 70 for 265. Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung was tied for 46th place on seven-under 277 after a 70.