Cavs’ three-point onslaught swats away the Hornets

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Channing Frye scored five of Cleveland’s 14 three-pointers as the Cavaliers broke an NBA three-point shooting record in a 100-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Frye sparked the reigning champion Cavaliers by coming off the bench to score 20 points as Cleveland became the first team in league history to make at least 10 three-pointers in their first nine games.

LeBron James helped put the game out of reach with a clutch three-pointer in the final minute that extended the hosts’ lead to nine and sent the Hornets to their second consecutive defeat.

James finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and passed for eight assists in front of a crowd of 20,500 at the Quicken Loans Arena.

Cleveland broke an NBA three-point shooting mark set by the Houston Rockets, who made at least 10 three-pointers in their first eight games to open the 2014-2015 season.

Kyrie Irving tallied 19 points, while Kevin Love scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Cleveland. Reserve Iman Shumpert scored 15 points.

The Cavs trailed 72-71 entering the fourth quarter, but Shumpert and Frye made three-pointers to give Cleveland the lead.

Frye’s second three-pointer of the quarter extended the lead to 89-80 with 5 minutes, 43 seconds to play and he followed it up with a mid-range jumper to push the lead to double figures.

Eleven of Frye’s 20 points came in the fourth quarter. Shumpert matched his season-high with 15 points off the bench.

“Shumpert shot the ball well, which you’re going to have to live with on their team, but Frye can’t get those shots if you’re going to win,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s a professional scorer and has been for a long time. LeBron kept looking for him and we didn’t react.”

Charlotte’s Kemba Walker stretched his streak of scoring at least 20 points in a game to eight as he finished with 21.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returned from a strained back to score 11 points and grab 10 rebounds.

After starting the year 6-1, the Hornets have lost their past two games to Toronto and Cleveland.