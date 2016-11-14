Oritz beats Malik for vacant WBA heavyweight belt

AP, MONACO

Cuban boxer Luis Ortiz on Saturday beat the US’ Malik Scott for the vacant WBA intercontinental heavyweight title.

Making his European debut, Ortiz floored the listless Scott several times and won by a unanimous decision: 120-105, 120-106 and 119-106 on the judges’ cards.

He improved his unbeaten record to 26-0 with two no contests, and consigned Scott to a third defeat in 42 bouts, with one drawn.

Scott, whose other two losses were against fellow American Deontay Wilder and Britain’s Dereck Chisora, once held a 35-0 record, and his quick feet, craft and elusiveness were a credit to his boxing pedigree.

However, he hardly threw a punch against Ortiz, and was knocked down twice in the fourth round, once in the fifth and once in the ninth.

Scott did catch Ortiz with a couple of flashing right hooks, but did not do enough.

The 37-year-old Ortiz has signed with promoter Eddie Hearn, meaning he could fight IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, although he will need to up his game if he does.

In a far more exciting fight on the undercard, the US’ Jason Sosa retained his WBA super featherweight title with a unanimous verdict against Britain’s Stephen Smith after a ferocious 12 rounds.

Although Sosa won 116-111, 117-110 and 116-112, Smith fought for much of the bout with a deep cut above his right eye and blood streaming down his face.

He was floored in the second round and sustained the cut in the next, but he kept fighting, repeatedly catching Sosa with sharp blows and the American’s right eye also swelled late on.

It was Smith’s third loss in 27 contests, while Sosa recorded his 20th win, with one loss and four draws.