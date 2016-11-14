Columbus down Blues for fourth straight home win

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

Sam Gagner scored twice, Nick Foligno got a goal and two assists, and 13 Blue Jackets had at least a point to help Columbus beat the St Louis Blues 8-4 in the NHL on Saturday.

Eight days after whipping NHL-leading Montreal 10-1, Columbus had their fans chanting “We want 10!” with their team ahead 7-1 late in the second period.

Alexander Wennberg, Brandon Dubinsky, Markus Nutivaara, William Karlsson and Zach Werenski also scored for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets rebounded from a tough loss in Boston on Thursday and have points in six of their last seven games (5-1-1), winning four straight at home.

Cam Atkinson added a career-high four assists and Sergei Bobrovksy stopped 33 shots for the Jackets.

In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust scored in the third period to help the Penguins defeat Toronto 4-1.

Evgeni Malkin and Chris Kunitz also scored and Matt Murray stopped 34 shots as Pittsburgh won for the seventh time in nine games.

Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs and Frederik Anderson had 45 saves in his second start in two nights. Toronto have won just once in their last eight on the road.

In Montreal, Carey Price made 24 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Canadiens beat Detroit 5-0 to extend their winning streak to four games.

Phillip Danault, Paul Byron, Shea Weber, Andrew Shaw and Max Pacioretty scored to help NHL-leading Montreal improve to 13-1-1. Shaw added two assists for his first multipoint game with the Canadiens.

Montreal have opened with 10 straight victories at Bell Centre, a franchise record for consecutive home victories to start a season. The previous record was established in 1953.

Across the country, Michael Grabner and Derek Stepan scored in the first period, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 35 shots as the visiting New York Rangers beat Calgary 4-1.

Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for New York, which have won six of seven.

Florida’s Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with 13.6 seconds left in regulation and Denis Malgin scored late in overtime, helping the Panthers beat the New York Islanders 3-2.

Florida trailed 2-0 in the third period before getting goals from Kyle Rau and Marchessault.

Roberto Luongo made 17 saves to win his second straight start after losing the previous four.

San Jose’s Patrick Marleau had a goal that required two video reviews and Martin Jones made 25 saves as the Sharks beat Tampa Bay 3-1.

Tommy Wingels and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for the Sharks, who are 3-0 midway through a six-game road trip.

Nashville’s James Neal scored twice and Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots for his 41st career shutout in the Predators’ 5-0 win over Anaheim.

Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators, who won their third straight and improved to 4-0-2 in their last six. Rinne’s shutout was his third this season.

In Philadelphia, Brayden Schenn scored the tiebreaking goal at 8 minutes, 43 seconds of the third period, lifting the Flyers over Minnesota 3-2.

Brandon Manning and Michael Del Zotto also scored to help the Flyers end a three-game skid.

Boston’s David Pastrnak got his team-leading 10th goal and Tuukka Rask stopped 31 shots as the Bruins held on to beat Arizona 2-1.

Ryan Spooner also scored for the Bruins, who have won three of their last four overall and nine straight against Arizona.