Canadian Hall of Famer Dawn Coe-Jones dies at 56

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Dawn Coe-Jones, who played 24 years on the LPGA Tour, winning three times, died on Saturday morning in hospice care near her home in Tampa, Florida. She was 56.

Canadian Coe-Jones, who grew up on Vancouver Island in British Columbia’s Lake Cowichan, had been battling bone cancer since March, which led to knee and tibia replacement surgery.

Coe-Jones is survived by her husband Jimmy, son Jimmy Jr and brothers Mark and John Coe.

Before retiring from professional golf in 2008, Coe-Jones made more than US$3 million in earnings and made the top 10 in 44 tournaments. She captured the Canadian Amateur title in 1983 and was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 2003.

“Very saddened to hear of the passing of Dawn Coe-Jones. She was a great player and role model for so many Canadians. You will be missed Dawn,” Canadian golfer David Hearn wrote on Twitter.

Her final LPGA win came at the 1995 Tournament of Champions. She also won the 1994 Palm Beach Classic and the 1992 Women’s Kemper Open.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Dawn Coe-Jones. A true competitor, ambassador of the game. She will be missed #RIP,” retired LPGA star Annika Sorenstam said on Twitter.

Coe-Jones shot the best round of her career in 1998 at the Safeco Classic when she fired a 63.

“I feel very proud of my career,” Coe-Jones said in 2008. “I wish everyone who was ever out here had the opportunity to walk up 18 and be the winner just once. It is a wonderful feeling.”