Garcia win brings French level with Czechs at Fed Cup

AFP, STRASBOURG, France

Caroline Garcia on Saturday defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 to bring France level at 1-1 against the Czech Republic after the first day of the Fed Cup final.

Earlier, Karolina Pliskova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 4-6, 16-14 in an epic rubber which lasted 12 minutes short of four hours as the Czechs, chasing a fifth title in six years, got off to a sensational start.

US Open runner-up Pliskova, the world No. 6, claimed victory having been 5-2 up in the decider and holding two match points at 9-8 in a match which shifted momentum at breathtaking speed.

Mladenovic, the world No. 42 and a close friend of her Czech rival since the pair were 10 years old, even served for the match herself at 12-11, but was unable to press home her advantage, with her challenge eventually undone by cramping.

The last set was the longest to be contested in a final in the history of the tournament.

“It was my longest ever match, but I still feel pretty fresh,” Pliskova said. “She served really well so I had to wait for my chances. She found the big serve when she needed it.”

Mladenovic, who along with Garcia was recently reinstated in the French team following a suspension for bitter criticism of the country’s tennis federation at the Olympics, said her match had been draining.

“I have played long matches, but nothing compared to this,” she said.

Kvitova, the world No. 11, faced 23rd-ranked Garcia fresh from her title run at the WTA Elite Trophy tournament in China which gave the Czech a 19th career crown.

She was favorite to win a third meeting in four with Garcia, but the French player made the most of an error-strewn performance by the Czech left-hander to claim an upset win on a second match point.