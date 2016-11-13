Lewandowski hit by firework in Poland’s World Cup qualifier

AFP, BUCHAREST

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was felled by a firework thrown from the crowd in a stormy World Cup clash on Friday, but he had the last laugh, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Romania.

Romanian fans threw the firework at the Bayern Munich star in the 53rd minute.

He needed medical treatment while referee Damir Skomina gathered the players from both sides inside the penalty area.

After play was briefly delayed, Lewandowski recovered to hit two late goals after 84 minutes and a last-gasp penalty.

On the terraces, fans from both countries launched flares at each other.

Some thrown by home fans landed on the pitch, causing a delay just before the halftime mark.

About 4,000 police were mobilized for the high-risk game.