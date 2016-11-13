Marco Rojas double lifts New Zealand’s campaign

AFP, WELLINGTON

Marco Rojas yesterday bagged a double as New Zealand downed New Caledonia 2-0 to claim the first leg of their Oceania third-round World Cup qualifier in Auckland.

The 25-year-old Melbourne Victory midfielder found the net just before halftime and again in the 72nd minute when he latched on to a back heel from his captain and Leeds striker Chris Wood.

Wood was central to the New Zealand attack and after the game had drifted along for the first 30 minutes he ignited a late flurry toward the close of the first half.

After his own shot rebounded off the right post, he then fed Kosta Barbarouses who also hit the post before Rojas latched on to a deflection from Wood to weave past three defenders to score.

Wood expected the scrappy opening as the New Zealanders reunited for their World Cup campaign and said once they settled down they found the net.

“The first 10 to 15 minutes were always going to be a bit nervy, getting back into the campaign, World Cup qualifier there’s a lot on the line, but the boys settled down after 20 and showed what we’re about,” he said.

Georges Gope-Fenepej tested New Zealand keeper Stefan Marinovic in the first half and Cesar Zeoula went close three times when New Caledonia upped the tempo at the start of the second spell.

However, the New Zealand resistance held and they were able to regain control in the final quarter when Rojas scored his second from close range.

The return leg will be played in New Caledonia on Tuesday.