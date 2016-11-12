Ravens keep Browns down

AP, BALTIMORE, Maryland

The Baltimore Ravens gained sole possession of first place in the AFC North at the expense of the winless Cleveland Browns, who reached an historic low point in franchise history.

Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes as the Ravens used a strong second half to notch a 28-7 victory on Thursday night.

Baltimore trailed at halftime before gaining control during a third quarter in which Flacco went 10 for 12 with two scores.

The Ravens (5-4) have won two in a row following a four-game losing streak. Baltimore are the only team in the division above .500.

Cleveland have opened a season with 10 consecutive losses for the first time since joining the NFL in 1950. The Browns have dropped 11 straight on the road since winning in Baltimore in October last year.

Down 7-6 at halftime, the Ravens moved 64 yards on their first possession of the third quarter to take a 13-7 lead. Flacco connected with five different receivers on the drive, closing with a touchdown pass to Darren Waller.

Browns coach Hue Jackson then opted to insert Josh McCown at quarterback after watching starter Cody Kessler go 10 for 17 for 94 yards. McCown’s second pass was intercepted, giving Baltimore the ball at the Cleveland 40 with a chance to break the game open.

The Ravens moved to the 15 before Flacco heaved an ill-advised throw into the end zone that was picked off by Joe Haden.

Baltimore’s next drive was run on a short field. After a 32-yard punt gave the Ravens the ball at the Cleveland 43, Flacco threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Steve Smith, and a two-point conversion made it 21-7.

McCown went 6 for 13 for 59 yards. He was picked off twice and lost a fumble when hit by Terrell Suggs, who was playing with a torn bicep.

“Adrenaline. Adrenaline was working tonight,” Suggs said.