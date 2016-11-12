FIFA ‘respects’ Qatar stance on alcohol sales at Cup

AFP, DOHA

FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura on Thursday said that soccer’s ruling body “respects” Qatari culture over the issue of selling alcohol in stadiums at the 2022 World Cup.

However, Samoura, speaking in Doha, said FIFA has not yet discussed with World Cup officials in the nation about what would be sold in stadiums during the tournament and was a long way off making a final decision.

Her comments were the first by FIFA following remarks this week by Qatar’s most senior World Cup official, Hassan al-Thawadi, who said in an interview that 2022 organizers were against alcohol being made available in stadiums.

“We do respect the customs and culture of the country,” Samoura said following a meeting between FIFA and Qatari officials. “The last thing FIFA would like to be accused of is that it does not pay attention to these kind of customs.”

The issue of alcohol threatens to be the latest controversial issue surrounding the Qatar tournament.

In his interview al-Thawadi, secretary-general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said: “We are against the provision of alcohol in stadiums and their surroundings.”

He also ruled out drinking in “streets, squares and public places.”

There would not be a total alcohol ban, but drinking would be permitted only in “far-away places.”

Drinking is not illegal in Qatar and alcohol is available in hotels, while expats who live in the Gulf emirate can buy alcohol after applying for a license.