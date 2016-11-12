Brazil, Uruguay march toward 2018

AFP, MONTEVIDEO

Brazil on Thursday thrashed archrivals Argentina to tighten their grip on South America’s 2018 World Cup qualification campaign, while Uruguay maintained their push toward the finals with a hard-fought defeat of Ecuador.

Barcelona superstar Neymar outshone clubmate Lionel Messi with his 50th international goal for Brazil in Belo Horizonte as the five-time World Cup winners romped to a 3-0 win at the Estadio Mineirao.

It was a sweet return to the venue for Brazil, who were humiliated 7-1 at the same ground by Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar’s landmark strike was sandwiched by a spectacular effort from Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and a second-half finish from China-based midfielder Paulinho.

The win was a remarkable fifth consecutive qualifying victory under the reign of new coach Tite, who took over following the sacking of Dunga in June after Brazil’s Copa America Centenario debacle, when they failed to advance from the group stage.

Brazil now have 24 points from 11 games, one clear of second-placed Uruguay, who have 23 points.

Brazil are six points clear of third-placed Colombia and seven points clear of Ecuador and Chile, who are level on 17 points after 11 games.

Argentina are languishing outside the qualifying places in sixth with 16 points. The two-time world champions — who have taken just two points from their past four qualifiers — now face a crucial game at home against Colombia on Tuesday next week that they must win to avoid falling further off the pace.

“We’re down, but we’re still alive,” Argentina captain Messi said. “We have to forget the situation we’re in and start thinking about Colombia. If we get a result against Colombia it will make things look a lot different.”

Argentina manager Edgardo Bauza said he had not expected to lose so heavily.

“It’s a hard defeat. I did not think we would lose 3-0, I thought it would be an even game, but when they got their second it was all over,” Bauza said.

Uruguay stayed firmly on Brazil’s shoulder with a 2-1 defeat of Ecuador at Montevideo’s Estadio Centenario.

Uruguay took the lead on 12 minutes when former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates bundled in a corner from close range for his first international goal. RCD Espanyol striker Felipe Caicedo then rounded off a sweeping Ecuador counterattack to equalize just before halftime.

Uruguay responded immediately, Diego Rolan stabbing home a low finish on the stroke of halftime to restore the home side’s lead.

Elsewhere, Copa America Centenario champions Chile had captain and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to thank for a hard-earned point in a 0-0 draw against Colombia in Barranquilla.

Chile, missing injured Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, needed two superb saves from Bravo to keep Colombia at bay in a gritty game played in sweltering conditions.

Bravo’s display was tempered by an injury that forced the Manchester City goalkeeper off the field midway through the second half.

Bravo had earlier produced two fine blocks to deny Oscar Murillo and Miguel Borja as Colombia were struggled to break the deadlock.

Colombia’s Argentine coach Jose Pekerman bemoaned a lack of precision in front of goal, but was buoyed by the return of talismanic striker Radamel Falcao, who was introduced as a halftime substitute.

“We tried everything and we had chances, but we lacked precision,” Pekerman said. “But the most important fact of the game was the return of Falcao.”