Ben Stokes ton leads England past 500

Reuters, RAJKOT, India

All-rounder Ben Stokes lived a charmed life to register his fourth Test century as England punished a sloppy India to post a huge first-innings total on the second day of the opening Test yesterday.

After winning the toss and asking the hosts to bowl on a docile pitch, an increasingly confident England capitalized on some slack fielding to amass 537 runs, effectively batting India out of the first match of the five-Test series.

Stokes survived two dropped catches, two run-out chances and a tough stumping opportunity before he was finally out for an eventful 128 just before the scheduled tea break.

The left-handed batsman, who also saw three mishits soar high into the air before falling between onrushing fielders, reached three figures with a boundary off spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3-86).

After Joe Root scored a hundred on Wednesday, Moeen Ali and Stokes matched the feat a day later to mark the first time in 55 years that an England side had three batsmen score centuries in the same innings at an Asian venue.

Resuming on 311-4, England walked out in a positive frame of mind and dominated the India attack, who bowled loosely.

Moeen was on 99 overnight, but picked up the run he needed to bring up his milestone off the third delivery of the day when he dabbed pace bowler Mohammed Shami for a quick single.

The left-hander then blasted fast bowler Umesh Yadav for three boundaries in four balls, prompting India captain Virat Kohli to bring on off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after just five overs with the second new ball.

Moeen was dismissed for 117 after shouldering arms to an inswinging delivery from Shami, which ended a brisk 62-run stand with Stokes for the fifth wicket.

There was no respite for the India bowlers as Stokes and Jonny Bairstow added another 99 for the sixth wicket before the latter was caught behind off Shami.

India had dropped three catches on the first morning of the match and their profligacy continued when wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha dropped Stokes twice off Yadav.

Stokes was on 60 when Saha spilled the ball after diving to his left. The wicketkeeper then grassed another almost identical opportunity when the all-rounder had added another run.

Bairstow hit five fours and two sixes in his aggressive knock of 46 before Saha finally held a catch.

Stokes added 52 for the ninth wicket with Zafar Ansari before Saha completed a smart catch off Yadav to dismiss him.

In reply, India moved to 63-0 at stumps on day 2. Gautam Gambhir was on 28 not out, with opening partner Murali Vijay undefeated on 25.

Additional reporting by staff writer

SRI LANKA SWEEP SERIES

Reuters

Rangana Herath grabbed Zimbabwe’s final three wickets to return figures of 8-63 as Sri Lanka wasted little time in finishing off the hosts on the final morning of the second Test at the Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The home side, teetering on 180-7 overnight, survived 13 overs before being bowled out for 233 as Sri Lanka won by 257 runs to compete a sweep of the two-Test series.

Herath, standing in as captain for the injury-hit Sri Lanka side, finished with 13 wickets in the match as he fully exploited a turning surface to dominate the Test with his spin.