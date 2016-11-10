Pittsburgh defeat Edmonton 4-3 on late Sheary goal

AP, WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Conor Sheary on Tuesday scored twice, including the winner with 1 minute, 42 seconds left, to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Edmonton Oilers 4-3.

Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin also scored for Pittsburgh, while Matt Murray stopped 25 shots in his first home start since the Stanley Cup Final.

Sidney Crosby was held without a point, but helped begin the sequence that set up Sheary for the go-ahead goal.

“Every game we’re down two we still think we have a chance to win,” Sheary said. “Nothing was different for us tonight.”

Edmonton star Connor McDavid assisted on all three Oilers’ goals, more than holding his own against Crosby, his childhood idol.

“They’re never out of a game,” McDavid said. “You can be up 3-1, but they have so much offensive firepower and they can find a way either way, no matter what.”

Martin Jones stopped 24 shots and Brent Burns scored his fifth goal of the season to lead the San Jose Sharks past the Washington Capitals 3-0.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Burns had goals in the second period for the defending Western Conference champions, who scored only four goals during their three-game slide.

“That was a big win for us, just to kind of right the ship a little bit,” Jones said. “We’ve had moments where we’ve been good, and today everything kind of came our way.”

Golfer Jack Nicklaus delivered a pre-game pep talk that helped inspire Montreal to beat Boston 3-1.

Carey Price stopped 41 shots and Paul Byron scored the winner with 1 minute, 2 seconds left.

Coach Michel Therrien said he got a call before the game from a friend who said Nicklaus was in town and wanted to visit Bell Centre.

“He asked if [Nicklaus] could visit the dressing room,” Therrien said. “I thought about it and we came up with the idea of having Jack talk to the players and give them the starting lineup.”

“He was amazing. It took the players a few seconds to realize who he was. It was a nice moment,” he added.

Jeff Carter scored twice during a four-goal second period as Los Angeles thumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-0.

Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli added goals in the second period, while Dustin Brown, Kyle Clifford and Dwight King also scored as Los Angeles won a third straight game.

“As optimistic as everything appears one day and you win three in a row, then you get your lunch fed to you and you’re not competitive and not organized and not prepared,” coach Mike Babcock said. “It was a humbling experience for our players and myself here in our building.”

James Neal and P.K. Subban each had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville over Ottawa 3-1, while Patrik Laine took the NHL lead in goals with the second hat-trick of his rookie season, lifting Winnipeg to a 3-2 win over Dallas.

Detroit beat Philadelphia 3-1 in a shoot-out, while the New Jersey Devils rallied to win 3-2 in a shoot-out.

The Vancouver Canucks broke through with their biggest scoring outburst of the season to beat the New York Rangers 5-3.

Alexandre Burrows scored twice in the third period, while Henrik Sedin and Sven Baertschi each had a goal and an assist to help the Canucks snap a nine-game skid.

“I thought we played the right way,” Burrows said. “We did a lot of good things defensively at the lines. We pressured a really good team, a fast team, and on the D [defense] side, we made some good plays, good reads.”