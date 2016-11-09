SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Parker to face Ruiz for title

New Zealand’s Joseph Parker is to fight Mexican-American Andy Ruiz in Auckland, New Zealand, next month for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight title vacated by Tyson Fury, Parker’s promoter said yesterday. After weeks of negotiation, Parker’s Duco Events said the fighters would meet at the city’s Vector Arena on Dec. 10. On the line is the WBO heavyweight belt, one of the two titles Fury vacated last month in order to seek medical treatment after admitting he took cocaine to treat depression. Parker, 24, who has a 21-0 record with 18 knockouts, is now the WBO’s top-ranked heavyweight. Ruiz, 27, who is Mexican-born, but based in the US, has a 29-0 record with 19 knockouts.

SOCCER

Dresden fined for bull’s head

German second-division club SG Dynamo Dresden have been fined 60,000 euros (US$66,279) and will have parts of their tribune shut out for spectators for one game following violent behavior by their fans that included throwing a severed bull’s head into the stadium area. The German Football Association yesterday said that repeat offenders Dynamo, who were already on probation from incidents last season, had failed to safeguard their high-risk DFB-Pokal game in August against RB Leipzig, nicknamed the Bulls. Dresden fans had thrown a bull’s head onto the inside area of the stadium, unfurled insulting banners and hit one player with a coin during their win over Leipzig, owned by energy drinks maker Red Bull.

SOCCER

Osasuna fire coach Monreal

Relegation-threatened La Liga side CA Osasuna on Monday fired coach Enrique Martin Monreal after just one win in 11 games on their return to the Spanish top flight. “The club has taken the decision to relieve coach Enrique Martin Monreal of his duties,” Osasuna said in a statement. “After analyzing the sporting situation of the team, it was determined there was a need to take this decision with the objective of turning around the current run.” Monreal played for Osasuna for more than a decade in the 1970s and 1980s before leading the club to promotion via the playoffs from the Segunda Division last season. However, Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Deportivo Alaves left the Navarran side second to bottom of the league and three points adrift of safety.

TENNIS

Nadal to play in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal is to return from a wrist injury to play an exhibition match late next month in the United Arab Emirates. The 14-time Grand Slam champion on Monday said on Facebook that he would compete in the six-player, US$250,000 Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The event is not connected to the ATP Tour and is to be held in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 29-31. Top-ranked Andy Murray is also scheduled to play, as is fourth-ranked Milos Raonic. Nadal beat Raonic in the previous final. Last month, Nadal said he was cutting short his season to fully recover from an injured left wrist that sidelined him for more than two months this season. The 30-year-old Spaniard recently missed a tournament in Basel, Switzerland, and last week’s BNP Paribas Masters.