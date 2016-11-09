Jay Monahan appointed PGA Tour commissioner

AFP, MIAMI

Jay Monahan was on Monday appointed the new commissioner of the PGA Tour by the group’s policy board, taking over on Jan. 1 when current commissioner Tim Finchem retires.

Monahan, 47, has been the tour’s deputy commissioner since 2014 and working for the tour in some fashion for the past eight years.

“Jay has proven himself to be an outstanding leader who has developed an intimate knowledge and understanding of the PGA Tour and a clear vision for the future of the organization,” policy board chairman Victor Ganzi said.

His move into the role had been expected. Just as Finchem before him, he served as deputy commissioner and was appointed the tour’s chief operating officer before taking the top job.

“I am greatly honored by the trust the policy board has shown in me,” Monahan said. “Under Tim’s leadership, the PGA Tour has made remarkable progress, even in the most difficult economic times.”

“We’re now entering a very important time in our organization’s history and I know our executive team and I will draw upon and be inspired by the invaluable experience of working with Tim as we take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities, as well as face the challenges, that are ahead,” he added.

Finchem, 69, has served more than 22 years in the job since replacing Deane Beman on June 1, 1994. That same year, Tiger Woods won his first US amateur crown and served notice of the legendary golf career that would unfold on Finchem’s watch.

With fan interest in Woods driving growth in the sport, Finchem was able to oversee record prize money, tour revenue and TV ratings. The Presidents Cup, pitting US players against a non-European Internationals squad, plus the World Golf Championships events and the current playoff system were all created during Finchem’s tenure.

“I have the highest regard for Jay and have total confidence in his ability to lead the PGA Tour well into the future,” Finchem said.

Monahan is a former executive at IMG Worldwide and at Fenway Sports Group, owner of English Premier League soccer club Liverpool and Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox.