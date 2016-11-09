IOC awards women’s trophy to man

AP, LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given its top award for women’s sport to a man for the first time.

Ethiopian sports journalist Dagim Zinabu Tekle on Monday collected the IOC Women and Sport World Trophy, first presented in 2000, at a ceremony in the committee’s home city of Lausanne.

The committee praised Tekle for creating a radio show “dedicated to inspiring women and girls to be more active in sport and to pursue their goals and dreams.”

In five years of broadcasting three times each week, Tekle’s show “significantly raised awareness” of guests’ success, the committee said in a statement.

“This trophy is not only for women ... it is for both men and women who work toward gender equity,” Tekle said in the statement. “I created this show, because I realized that in Ethiopia, women have no voice, and they are not heard.”

The show, Lisan Women’s Sport Radio Program, also works to “help prevent women’s abuse by creating awareness of traditional harmful practices,” the committee said.

The committee’s five continental awards were all won by women: Felicite Rwemarika (Rwanda) in Africa; Carole Oglesby (US) in the Americas; Maria Leonor Estampador (Philippines) in Asia; Majken Gilmartin (Denmark) in Europe; and Moya Dodd (Australia) in Oceania.