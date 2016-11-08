SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

GOLF

Pampling wins Shriners title

Rod Pampling on Sunday won for the first time in 10 years on the PGA Tour when he closed with a six-under 65 for a two-shot victory in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Pampling holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole that clinched victory. The 47-year-old Australian last won on the PGA Tour at Bay Hill in 2006. Brooks Koepka closed with a 67 to finish second. Lucas Glover was tied for the lead with two holes to play until a bogey from the bunker on the 17th and a closing bogey for a 69. Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung finished tied for 57th.

CRICKET

Sri Lanka add 127 at lunch

Zimbabwe legspinner Graeme Cremer dismissed centurion Dhananjaya de Silva, but Sri Lanka still made swift progress with the bat on the second morning of the second Test at Harare Sports Club yesterday. Cremer had De Silva caught and bowled for 127 and also trapped Dilruwan Perera LBW for 34, but Sri Lanka still added 124 runs in the morning session to go to lunch on 414-7. The tourists resumed on 290-5, and De Silva saw a return catch put down by fast bowler Carl Mumba after he had added just 13 runs to his overnight score of 100. After Cremer had finally dismissed the centurion, Perera enjoyed some fortune when wicketkeeper Peter Moor dropped a regulation catch off the bowling of Chris Mpofu. All-rounder Asela Gunaratne proved the bedrock for Sri Lanka’s progress, moving from 13 at the start of the day to 64 not out at lunch.

SOCCER

Albion end Leicester streak

Leicester City’s proud unbeaten home streak was ended after 13 months as Matt Phillips earned West Bromwich Albion an unlikely win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. The champions succumbed in the 72nd minute when Phillips latched on to a careless, under-hit back pass from Danny Drinkwater to outpace Wes Morgan and dink the ball expertly over Ron-Robert Zieler for his first Baggies goal.

SOCCER

Cavani leads PSG to 4-0 win

Striker Edinson Cavani on Sunday sustained an injury moments after he scored Paris Saint-Germain’s second goal with a brilliant instinctive lob in a 4-0 win against Stade Rennais. The win moved PSG three points behind leaders OGC Nice, who earlier lost 1-0 at Stade Malherbe Caen for their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season. AS Saint-Etienne paid the price for having forward Oussama Tannane sent off in the first half, drawing 0-0 against Metz. Tannane was ejected in the 36th after picking up two yellow cards in the space of a minute.

SOCCER

Leipzig win 10th straight

RB Leipzig’s fairytale start to the season continued on Sunday as the side moved level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga. A fully merited 3-1 home win over visiting FSV Mainz 05 extended Leipzig’s record unbeaten start for a side playing its first-ever season in the Bundesliga to 10 games. The win puts pressure on Bayern, who drew 1-1 with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday and is top only by virtue of goal difference. Alessandro Schoepf scored two and gave away a penalty as steadily improving Schalke 04 claimed their third league win, beating Werder Bremen 3-1.