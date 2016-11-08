Blackhawks extend streak to six with 4-3 win over Stars

AP, CHICAGO

Marian Hossa on Sunday night scored at 4 minutes, 31 seconds of overtime to lead the Chicago Blackhawks over the Dallas Stars 4-3 for their sixth consecutive victory.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists and NHL Most Valuable Player Patrick Kane scored for the third time in four games, helping the Blackhawks sweep the home-and-home set with the Stars.

The Stars had a power-play opportunity in overtime, but Scott Darling made a great kick save on Patrick Eaves to help kill it. Hossa then drove one by Kari Lehtonen for his sixth of the season.

Darling, subbing for red-hot starter Corey Crawford, made 32 stops as the Blackhawks improved to 7-1-1 at home. Artem Anisimov also scored for Chicago.

Gemel Smith scored his first two NHL goals for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin also scored in the opener of a five-game road trip.

OILERS 2, RED WINGS 1

In Detroit, Michigan, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a go-ahead goal late in the second period on an assist from Connor McDavid, giving Edmonton a win over Detroit.

Edmonton’s Jonas Gustavsson made 22 saves and Tyler Pitlick scored a tying goal for the Oilers late in the first period.

Justin Abdelkader put the Red Wings up 1-0 midway through the first period on a power play, and Jimmy Howard made 26 saves.

RANGERS 5, JETS 2

In New York, J.T. Miller, Jesper Fast and Pavel Buchnevich scored 4 minutes, 4 seconds apart late in the second period to lead New York over Winnipeg for their fifth straight victory.

Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello also scored, Kevin Klein and Brandon Pirri had two assists and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 shots as New York won for the eighth time in nine games.

Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1). Connor Hellebuyck started and gave up four goals on 16 shots before he was replaced late in the second period by Michael Hutchinson, who finished with one save.

In other results, it was:

‧ Blues 5, Avalanche 1

‧ Devils 4, Hurricanes 1