Messi leads Barcelona in rally to defeat Sevilla 2-1

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

A mesmeric Lionel Messi on Sunday helped Barcelona to come from behind and beat Sevilla 2-1 in a thrilling encounter as the champions kept the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who saw off CD Leganes 3-0 thanks to a double from Gareth Bale.

Barca were put under immense pressure from kickoff and fell behind to Vitolo’s 15th minute strike.

Messi leveled just before halftime following a slew of missed chances from the hosts. After the break, Barcelona took control and Luis Suarez fired in the winner in the 61st minute.

Villarreal beat Real Betis Balompie 2-0 to move up to third, three points behind Barca.

Sunday’s meeting between Jorge Sampaoli’s relentless Sevilla and a Barcelona side smarting from defeat at Manchester City promised a lot and lived up to the hype as a breathtaking end-to-end encounter ensued.

Sevilla opened the scoring as Luciano Vietto’s through ball caught Sergi Roberto unawares and Vitolo swooped in to slot past Ter Stegen.

Sevilla grew in confidence and looked to grab another, Vietto firing wide from a tight angle and Vitolo crashing over the bar.

However, Barca drew level following a wonderful break by Messi, which drew in Denis Suarez and Neymar before the Argentine finished off.

Sevilla were punctured by the goal and Barca dominated the second half.

Ivan Rakitic and Messi were both denied by Sergio Rico, but Suarez showed more composure, sliding the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs and ending Sevilla’s 100 percent record at home in the league and Europe.

“Comebacks like this always make a team stronger, especially when you remember no one else has won at this ground,” Barca coach Luis Enrique said. “It was a wonderful game for attacking players, who wanted the ball and wanted to take risks. It made for a hectic game. They took the lead then we found solutions. I’m very happy with how the day has gone.”

Elsewhere, RC Celta de Vigo came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 and RCD Espanyol drew 0-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao.