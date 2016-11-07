Olesen seven shots clear, despite late setback in Turkey

Reuters, ISTANBUL, Turkey

A dropped stroke at the final hole could not prevent Thorbjorn Olesen extending his overnight lead from six to seven shots after the third round of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Dane, chasing the fourth European Tour victory of his career, hit a wild drive into the trees at the 18th and a bogey five meant he had to settle for a three-under 68 and an 18-under total of 195.

David Lipsky of the US (66), Bernd Wiesberger of Austria (66), Italian Matteo Manassero (68), Englishman David Horsey (68) and China’s Li Haotong (68) shared second place on 202 in the opening event of the European Tour’s Final Series.

“It was a shame to bogey 18, but I just lost a little bit of concentration on that tee shot,” Olesen told reporters. “You get in trouble quickly here so concentration is the key tomorrow. I have never had a seven-shot lead so it does feel a bit weird, but that is why it’s so important to be aggressive and see if I can make a few birdies.”

US Masters champion Danny Willett, the only player in the top three of the money list competing at the tournament, carded a 68 for 211.