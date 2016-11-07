Masakadza makes inroads for Zimbabwe

AFP, HARARE

Part-time seamer Hamilton Masakadza picked up two wickets as Zimbabwe made inroads into the Sri Lanka lineup on the first morning of the second and final Test at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl on a pitch with a green tinge, Zimbabwe were beset by early injuries and poor bowling until Masakadza picked up two wickets.

With Chris Mpofu going on to remove Kaushal Silva for 37, Sri Lanka went to lunch on 105-3.

Zimbabwe’s search for wickets at the top of the innings was hampered by fast bowler Carl Mumba limping off after the first over and when Sri Lanka’s openers advanced to 62-1 it appeared as though the hosts faced a trying day in the field.

However, Masakadza was introduced at the end of the first hour and struck shortly after when Dimuth Karunaratne guided one straight to gully to depart for 26.

Kusal Perera’s decision to attack Masakadza from the get-go then backfired when he holed out to long-on in the seamer’s next over and Zimbabwe were boosted when Mumba was fit enough to return to the field soon afterward.

However, it was Mpofu who struck, trapping Silva leg before wicket.

The Decision Review System was in place for the first time in Zimbabwe, but Silva took too long to request a review and he was forced to leave the field.

Hawk-Eye showed that the delivery from Mpofu would have missed leg-stump.