New York Rangers win fourth straight by overpowering Boston Bruins’ Rask

AP, BOSTON

Facing one of the NHL’s hottest goaltenders did not slow down the New York Rangers.

Derek Stepan and Kevin Hayes each scored short-handed goals, while Antti Raanta made 35 saves as the surging Rangers beat the Boston Bruins and goalie Tuukka Rask 5-2 on Saturday night.

“We didn’t play our best game, but we found a way to make a couple of plays and beat one of the goaltenders that had been one of the hottest so far in the league,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said.

Pavel Buchnevich added a power-play goal, Stepan had two assists and Michael Grabner and Nick Holden also scored for New York, who won their fourth straight game and seventh in the past eight.

“The speed in our game has been very good and I think that’s something that we were missing last year,” Raanta said.

“It’s still early in the season, but I think everyone is pretty much on the same page with what they’re doing and what we want to do,” he added.

David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins, who had won their past three games. Rask made 19 saves, but lost for the first time after winning his first six starts.

In San Jose, California, Sidney Crosby scored twice and Matthew Murray stopped 32 shots for his second career shutout as Pittsburgh continued their dominance of the Sharks with a 5-0 victory.

Chris Kunitz, Eric Fehr and Nick Bonino also scored for the Penguins, who are 5-0-1 in their past six games and have points in 10 of 12 games. Murray got his second win of the season.

The Penguins, who beat San Jose in six games in the Stanley Cup Final in June last year and won against them at home on Oct. 20, did not give the Sharks much of a chance, scoring in the fifth minute.

San Jose goalie Martin Jones allowed three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell 13 seconds into the second period. Dell finished with 16 saves as the Sharks lost their third straight game.

In Tampa, Florida, Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov both had a goal and an assist, while Brayden Point scored his first NHL goal as the Lightning beat the Devils 4-1.

Brian Boyle also scored for Tampa Bay, and Ben Bishop made 37 saves.

St Louis came from behind in the third period to beat Columbus 2-1 in overtime. Jay Bouwmeester tied it in early in the third period and Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner late in overtime to grab the win.

Carter Hutton stopped 20 shots for his second win of the season, helping the Blues improve to 4-1-1 at home and giving them five wins in the past six meetings with the Blue Jackets at Scottrade Center.