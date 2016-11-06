SOCCER SHORTS

Agencies

Kalou scores hat-trick

Borussia Moenchengladbach endured a night to forget in the Bundesliga on Friday, slumping to a 3-0 defeat as Salomon Kalou scored a hat-trick for Hertha BSC. Moenchengladbach forward Patrick Herrmann sustained what looked like another serious injury between Kalou’s first-half goals for the home side, and there was still time before the break for midfielder Christoph Kramer to be sent off for his second yellow card. Kalou’s first goals of the season fired Hertha to third before the rest of the 10th round, three points behind leader Bayern Munich, while Moenchengladbach remained in the bottom half of the table after their fifth straight league game without a win. Kalou opened the scoring, sending the ball inside the far post with a diving header to Mitchell Weiser’s perfectly lofted cross. Kalou grabbed his second when Nico Elvedi’s attempted clearance came back off a defender and Kalou pounced on the rebound to flick it past Yann Sommer. Kramer was sent off six minutes later for a tactical foul, his second of the game. Moenchengladbach improved after the break and Fabian Johnson had a couple of chances as Hertha shifted down a gear. Kalou completed his hat-trick late, again set up by the impressive Weiser.

LIGUE 1

Montpellier exit drop zone

Montpellier Herault moved away from the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Olympique deMarseille in Ligue 1 on Friday. Renowned for his passing skills, midfielder Ryad Boudebouz scored twice, putting the hosts ahead in the fourth minute, slotting home from the rebound after goalkeeper Yohann Pele parried away a shot from Steve Mounie. He doubled his team’s lead in the 36th with a left-footed volley. Florian Thauvin pulled one back after the interval and Mounie sealed Montpellier’s win near the hour mark. With the win Montpellier moved level on points with 10th-placed Marseille, four points above the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

LA LIGA

Malaga rally twice

Malaga rallied twice to defeat 10-man Real Sporting de Gijon 3-2 in La Liga on Friday. Malaga moved to ninth place in the 20-team standings after 11 matches ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games. Sporting twice had the lead at La Rosaleda, but striker Michael Santos sealed Malaga’s comeback victory with a header from inside the area in the 78th minute, less than 10 minutes after Sporting defender Lillo was sent off with a second yellow card. Sporting, enduring an eight-game winless streak, remained in the relegation zone.

ENGLAND

Southgate uncertain of role

England interim manager Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether he will accept a full-time position if it is offered by his Football Association employers. The former England Under-21 boss was put in charge for four matches after Sam Allardyce was sacked in September for behaving “inappropriately” when seeking a sideline role while talking to undercover reporters. “I think when you are in the position I am in you need to be clear of what is being asked,” Southgate told a Football Journalism degree class at the University of Derby. “There is a big difference, for example, between being asked to take the team over the summer or to take the team for three years or take the team for a year and a half. I don’t think it is as easy as saying: ‘Yes I would like the job.’ I would also like to see how it is affecting my family and my health probably.”