Feng secures one-stroke lead at Toto Japan Classic

AP, IBARAKI, Japan

Feng Shanshan yesterday shot an eight-under 64 to take the Toto Japan Classic lead, putting the Chinese player in position to close the Asian swing with consecutive victories.

Feng birdied the final two holes for a one-stroke advantage over Ariya Jutanugarn, the 20-year-old Thai star who leads the LPGA Tour with five victories.

Jutanugarn had a 68 on another chilly day at Taiheiyo Club in the tour’s first tournament in the Tokyo area since 1991.

Feng won last week in steamy conditions in Malaysia for her fifth LPGA Tour victory.

She has finished no worse than a tie for fourth in her past six events.

She started the run with the Olympic bronze medal, tied for fourth at Evian in France, opened the Asia trip at home in China with a fourth-place tie, was second in Taiwan and tied for third in South Korea before winning.

Jutanugarn has a 13-point lead over Lydia Ko in the player of the year standings. Ko was tied for 52nd at one-over after a 71.

Suzann Pettersen (66) and Soo-Yun Kang (69) were nine-under on the pine tree-lined Minori Course.

Taiwan’s Phoebe Yao carded an even-par 72 to finish tied for 39th on two-under, with Teresa Lu one stroke back after a second-round one-under 71.

Additional reporting by staff writer