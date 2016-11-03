Poll shows nearly half in US support sports betting

AP, ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey

A new poll found that nearly half of respondents approved of legalized sports betting in the US, with a reason being that so many people are already doing it.

The Fairleigh Dickinson University PublicMind poll released yesterday showed 48 percent supported changing federal laws to make sports betting legal throughout the nation, while 39 percent opposed the idea.

“Betting on sports does not have an access issue for anyone in the United States,” said Donald Hoover, senior lecturer at the university’s International School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. “Most of the sports betting in the US is fairly easy to do, but happens in the shadows and in violation of federal law.”

The poll came as New Jersey opened another front in its eight-year war on rules that restrict sports betting to those states that met a 1991 deadline to legalize it: Nevada, Oregon, Montana and Delaware.

New Jersey lawmakers have come up with another potential way around the ban involving a complex repeal of sports betting regulations in the state, followed by a limited reinstitution of restrictions.

The state’s horse racing industry is asking the US Supreme Court to decide the matter once and for all.

The telephone poll of 1,019 adults nationwide had a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

Among those in favor, the two biggest reasons given were that many people are already doing it (45 percent) and that legalized sports betting would increase revenue for the state (39 percent).

Among opponents, top concerns were gambling addiction issues (55 percent) and the potential involvement of organized crime (22 percent).