Manchester City win over Barca brings joy to Pep

AP, MANCHESTER, England

Pep Guardiola on Tuesday brought down the soccer superpower he helped to create, leading Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Barcelona in a landmark Champions League result for the English club.

The victory that City and its Abu Dhabi ownership have craved since joining the Europe elite in 2011 was achieved the hard way, too, coming after Lionel Messi gave Barcelona a 21st-minute lead with his 90th goal in the Champions League.

City took advantage of a defensive error to equalize through Ilkay Gundogan in the 39th minute and swarmed all over Barcelona in the second half, with a free-kick from Kevin de Bruyne and Gundogan’s second goal completing the comeback.

City have modeled themselves on Barcelona in the boardroom, on the field and most recently in the dug-out by bringing in Guardiola, who coached Barcelona to 14 trophies from 2008 to 2012 and turned the Messi-inspired team into perhaps the greatest club side ever.

For that reason, it will be the sweetest of wins for City.

“Now we realize we won against the best team” in the world, Guardiola said. “For the future generations, they are going to realize: ‘Wow, these guys are able to beat the best team.’”

It was also crucial in the short term for City, reigniting their Group C campaign that would have been on the rocks with a loss at Etihad Stadium.

City moved two points behind first-placed Barcelona after four games, with both teams big favorites to progress to the last 16.

For 38 minutes, Barcelona looked like rolling to a sixth straight win over City in the past four seasons in the Champions League, the most recent being a 4-0 victory at Camp Nou two weeks ago.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said it was one of the best passages of play his team has ever produced, with City’s defense carved open by the potent front three of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Messi’s goal came at the end of a length-of-the field counterattack, which started after a City free-kick was cleared.

City’s defending was reckless, with their deepest defender 10m inside Barcelona’s half when Messi fired a crossfield pass toward Neymar to instigate the move.

Neymar ran to the edge of the area and timed his pass perfectly to the onrushing Messi, who took the ball in his stride before gliding between two defenders and placing a low shot inside the near post.

The turning point in the match was an error from Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto, whose inside pass to Sergio Busquets was wayward and collected by Sergio Aguero. He slipped in Raheem Sterling, who had the vision to slide a cross over to Gundogan to tap in left-footed at the far post.

“When you concede a goal in that way, it is normal that you go through a bad period,” Luis Enrique said.

However, that “bad period” lasted the rest of the game.

Barcelona were without defenders Gerard Pique, Jeremy Mathieu and Jordi Alba through a mixture of injury and suspension, as well as injured playmaker Andres Iniesta.

Those losses told in the second half, when the makeshift defense made errors and Busquets — the usually unflappable deep-lying midfielder — was swamped and rattled.

De Bruyne, pushed into a more central and attacking role for the second half, was at the heart of everything, on and off the ball.

Following Busquets’ foul from behind on David Silva, De Bruyne curled a free-kick over the wall and beyond flailing goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whose slight sideways movement as De Bruyne approached the ball appeared to unbalance him.