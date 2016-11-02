Butler, Wade lead Bulls to first road win of the season

AP, NEW YORK

Jimmy Butler on Monday night scored 22 points and Dwyane Wade had 12 in the first road game for the Chicago Bulls, who improved to 3-0 by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-88.

The Bulls had seven players in double figures, with Wade becoming the last of them when he left Bojan Bogdanovic behind with a crossover and was fouled on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter.

Nikola Mirotic had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Taj Gibson added 14 points and 11 boards for the Bulls.

After home victories against Eastern Conference playoff teams Boston and Indiana to open the season, the Bulls easily handled their road opener, leading by as many as 33 points.

Bogdanovic scored 15 points and Jeremy Lin had 14 for the Nets, who fell to 1-3.

HAWKS 106, KINGS 95

In Atlanta, Georgia, Dwight Howard had 18 points, while Kyle Korver and Dennis Schroder scored 17 points apiece, as the Hawks beat the Kings for their first 3-0 start in five seasons.

Every Atlanta starter scored in double figures, and the Hawks held Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins in check after he averaged 30 points in the Kings’ first three games. He finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Rudy Gay scored 22 points for Sacramento (2-2), who led 81-79 after three quarters. Matt Barnes also scored 14 points, and Ben McLemore finished with 12.

Howard went eight for 20 from the line, but also contributed 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Paul Millsap added 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

RAPTORS 105, NUGGETS 102

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Kyle Lowry had 29, leading Toronto to the victory.

DeRozan is the first Raptor ever to start a season with three straight 30-point games, and his run is one short of Mike James’ stretch from 2006 for the longest run at any point in the season.

Danilo Gallinari, Will Barton and Emmanuel Mudiay each had 16 points for Denver, and Jusuf Nurkic added 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

Lowry hit a tiebreaking 14-footer with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining.