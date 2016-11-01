Murray boosts campaign for No. 1 with Vienna win

AFP, PARIS

Andy Murray on Sunday continued his march toward the world No. 1 spot and ramped up the pressure on Novak Djokovic by winning the Erste Bank Open.

The 29-year-old Scot swept past Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in the final to earn his seventh title of the year.

The Olympic and Wimbledon champion can take over the world No. 1 ranking from Djokovic if he wins next week’s BNP Paribas Masters and the Serb fails to reach the final.

He can also take over top spot if he reaches the final and Djokovic loses before the semis in the French capital.

Murray took his recent run to 15 straight victories, in which he has picked up the China Open and Shanghai Rolex Masters titles as well.

He now has 42 career titles and a second in Vienna, also having won in 2014.

“I think I played my best tennis of the tournament today,” said Murray, who praised Tsonga’s fighting spirit in the second set. “Jo fought well and started playing a lot better. He was more aggressive and taking some more chances and making the shots.”

Murray broke early in each set before his only blip allowed the Frenchman and sixth seed to break back and level at 4-4 in the second set.

It was a 14th defeat in 16 meetings with Murray for Tsonga, whose run to the final did at least keep alive his slim hopes of reaching the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London.

Tsonga said he would be happy to see Murray take the world No. 1 spot in Paris next week — on one condition.

“Next week you have a chance maybe to be the No. 1. I hope it’s going to be the case, except if I play against you in the final,” he said.

SWISS INDOORS

AFP, BASEL, Switzerland

Marin Cilic on Sunday tightened his grip on the last qualifying spot in next month’s ATP year-end finals with a dominant 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) defeat of Kei Nishikori to win the Swiss Indoors.

The Croatian, 28, triumphed in a repeat of the 2014 US Open final, where he also defeated Asia’s best player.

Cilic, ranked 12th in the world, currently holds the last of the qualifying spots for the ATP World Tour Finals in London, but will face a battle next week in Paris in the final event of the regular season to keep the spot.

Eight players are to take part in the London showpiece.

The Basel success was the second title of the season for Cilic after winning his first Masters 1000 title in August in Cincinnati, Ohio, beating Andy Murray.

Cilic ended with a modest six aces against Nishikori, producing his last one at just the right moment to earn a pair of match points.

He put a forehand long on the first, but claimed the match — and the title — when Nishikori hit a double-fault on the second.

“Well done for Kei, but tough luck today,” Cilic said. “It was a very close match. I played well.”

“I had pressure all week fighting to qualify for London, but it was a great week for me, I played some good tennis,” he added.

Cilic needed less than 30 minutes to take command by winning the opening set, but had to work during the second as Nishikori, the world No. 5, mounted a solid defense.

“Marin played great today,” the Asian third seed said. “I’ve been twice to the finals here and I hope I can come back and finally win it.”

Cilic’s victory marked his 16th career title from 27 finals.