SPORTS BRIEFS

GOLF

Kirk, List in share of lead

Chris Kirk and Luke List each shot seven-under 65 on Saturday to share the third-round lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Kirk and List were at 14-under at the Country Club of Jackson. Cody Gribble (67), Canada’s Graham DeLaet (68), and 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover (68) were a stroke back. Second-round leader Grayson Murray had a 72 to drop two shots behind. He missed several short putts and had a double-bogey on the shortest par-four on the course. Kirk, the highest-ranked player in the field at 76th, had eight birdies and a bogey. Kirk’s first PGA Tour title came in the event in 2011, when it was known as the Viking Classic and was played at Annandale Golf Club in Madison. He has won three times since, including twice in 2014, when he finished second in the FedEx Cup standings. List, chasing his first PGA Tour victory, had seven birdies in a bogey-free round.

GOLF

McIlroy out of Turkish Open

Rory McIlroy pulled out of the Turkish Airlines Open next week, leaving him a long shot to capture the Race to Dubai on the European Tour. McIlroy presumably withdrew over security concerns. A car explosion in the parking lot of the Antalya Trade and Industry Chamber on Tuesday slightly injured about a dozen people. The tournament will be held at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort in Antalya. Turkey has been rocked by a wave of deadly bomb attacks in the past 18 months blamed on Kurdish rebels or Islamic State group militants. “I think it’s obvious,” was all McIlroy said yesterday when asked why he chose to withdraw. The Turkish Airlines Open is the first of three tournaments in the Final Series to the Race to Dubai. McIlroy is No. 3 in the standings, trailing by a wide margin Masters champion Danny Willett and British Open champion Henrik Stenson.

GOLF

Pernice shoots eight-under

Tom Pernice Jr had four straight birdies and shot an eight-under 64 on Saturday for a share of the PowerShares QQQ Championship lead with Brandt Jobe. Jobe had a 66 to match Pernice at 11-under 133 at Sherwood in the PGA Tour Champions’ playoff opener. Pernice began the run on the par-five 11th and also birdied the par-three 12th, par-five 13th and par-four 14th. The four-time tour winner birdied another par-five on 16 and closed with two pars. Jobe had eight birdies and two bogeys. First-round leader Colin Montgomerie (69) was a stroke back along with Rocco Mediate (65) and Olin Browne (66). Mediate played alongside Pernice, and matched him with birdies on Nos. 11 to 14. Fred Couples was tied for 22nd at four-under after a 72 in in his first tournament in eight months. The 57-year-old Couples was sidelined by a chronic back injury.

RUGBY UNION

Beaumont in England squad

Uncapped forward Josh Beaumont has been called into the England squad for next week’s pre-November internationals training camp in Portugal as cover for lock Courtney Lawes. Sale Sharks captain Beaumont, son of World Rugby chairman and former England skipper Bill, missed his chance to make a Test debut in the Six Nations and Australia tour this year because of injury. Lawes, who has a swollen knee, will remain with the squad but joins an injury list already including regular starters in the second row, Maro Itoje and George Kruis. Eddie Jones’s side play home matches against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia over successive weekends during the international break.