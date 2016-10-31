Monaco draw with Saint-Etienne

AFP, PARIS

Surprise package OGC Nice were yesterday on the verge of stretching their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points after AS Monaco labored to a 1-1 draw at AS Saint-Etienne.

Unbeaten Nice host struggling Nantes knowing that victory would propel them clear in the French league, with Monaco now second, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain only on goal difference in what looks increasingly like a three-way title fight.

Monaco on Saturday went ahead in Saint-Etienne after only five minutes thanks to centerback Kamil Glik, but the home side pulled level just 13 minutes later through defender Loic Perrin’s bullet header.

Monaco were marginally the better side without creating enough clear-cut chances.

Their best opportunity came two minutes into stoppage time, but Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier was down smartly to save from Gabriel Boschilia after the Monaco substitute jigged his way to find rare space in the box.

“The team played well against a good opponent. We had many chances,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said. “Of course, the ambition is always to win and I’m disappointed with the result, but I’m happy with the attitude of the players and the quality of our play.”

“The championship is tighter than in the past and our ambition is to win the title,” he added.

Earlier, Olympique Lyonnais survived a late onslaught to earn a 2-1 away win at high-flying Toulouse with Alexandre Lacazette scoring both goals.

It was Lyon’s fifth win in 11 league outings this season, after coach Brunio Genesio was handed an ultimatum last week by club owner Jean-Michel Aulas to notch up 31 points before the winter break or face the chop.

Last year’s runners-up now have 16 points with eight games still to come before Christmas.

Lyon star striker Lacazette, 25, opened the scoring with a nervously struck spot-kick on 15 minutes against the run of play.

Toulouse central defender Christopher Jullien then produced a towering header, rising above the Lyon back four to meet a free-kick to level the game on 26 minutes.

However, after the break Lacazette sped past two defenders to latch onto a long ball, skip round 17-year-old Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont and fire Lyon back in front on 52 minutes for what turned out to be the winner.

“Consistency makes all the difference at a big club and makes an institution strong,” Aulas told French TV after the game.

“And I’d like to extend his contract,” he said of Lacazette, who scored his 100th and 101st goals for the club to underline his prowess in front of goal.

Montpellier Herault had to scramble youth players to make up the numbers for their match at Lorient after gastric flu swept through an already injury-depleted squad.

To their credit, Montpellier, struggling around the relegation zone and with just 15 fit players, came from two goals down to eke out a 2-2 draw at Lorient, who stay bottom.

Elsewhere, SC Bastia held Dijon FCO to a scoreless draw, En Avant de Guingamp secured a 1-0 victory over Angers SCO and AS Nancy-Lorraine defeated Stade Malherbe Caen 2-0.

Additional reporting by staff writer