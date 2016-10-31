Toulon give coach Ford winning start with 42-12 victory

AFP, PARIS

Three-time European rugby champions Toulon on Saturday gave new coach Mike Ford a winning Top 14 start with a commanding 42-12 victory over struggling Grenoble.

Ford was promoted to the top job from backs coach at the French giants midweek by multi-millionaire owner Mourad Boudjellal, who had sacked Diego Dominguez.

Toulon ran in six tries for the winning bonus point, with Mathieu Bastareaud, Mamuka Gorgodze, Jocelino Suta and Axel Muller all crossing.

A wilting Grenoble conceded two penalty tries, but stuck to their task with a couple of tries through fullback Gio Aplon and Eddy Sawailau, who had briefly pulled his team level at 5-5 early in the first period.

Japan international fullback Ayumu Goromaru, who has yet to make his debut for Toulon, took part in the pre-match warm-up, but played no part in the game.

Montpellier edged La Rochelle 12-11 thanks to three penalties from Francois Steyn and a dramatic last-minute penalty from Ben Botica.

After a 50-metre penalty from Steyn had come back off the post in the 80th minute, visiting fullback Charles Bouldoire blundered when he failed to clear and Botica knocked over a resulting three-pointer.

La Rochelle scored the only try of the game after just four minutes when New Zealand-born France international tighthead prop Uini Atonio crossed, with Brock James popping over two penalties.

Montpellier and Toulon have 27 points, the same as leaders Clermont, who can restore their advantage at the top with victory against Brive.

Defending champions Racing 92 won their first away match of the season, defeating rock-bottom Bayonne 16-3.

Playing without flyhalf star Dan Carter, who was injured in the warm-up, it was a below-par performance by the Paris side, who had to wait until the 70th minute to score their only try.

Bayonne’s Australian winger Ryan Tongia, making his debut, had a careless pass intercepted by Juan Imhoff and the Argentine star sprinted three-quarters of the field to notch a league-leading seventh try of the Top 14 season.

Stade Francais beat Lyon 25-19, but the Paris giants managed just one try thanks to Fijian winger Waisea Nayacalevu in the fourth minute at Stade Jean Bouin.

Morne Steyn kicked four penalties with Jules Plisson popping over two late penalties.

Toulouse earned their first away win of the season in a vital 24-20 success at Pau.

Tries from Julien Marchand and Joe Tekori canceled out efforts from Daniel Ramsay and Watisoni Votu for the hosts, as Jean-Marc Doussain kicked 14 points to 10 from Pau’s Tom Taylor to make the difference.