Charities provide back door for marathon runners

When Katie Quan received an e-mail informing her that she had not been selected in the lottery for the New York City Marathon, she was disappointed but not surprised. After all, the competition to secure a spot in the race is always intense: This year, only about one in four runners (19,083 out of 82,172) was selected in the drawing.

Nevertheless, Quan, 24, managed to secure a spot in Sunday’s marathon. That is because she chose what might be called “Marathon Plan B”: She is running for a cause — specifically Team for Kids, which raises money for youth running programs offered by New York Road Runners, organizers of the marathon.

“I had kind of decided even before the lottery that this would be the year I’d run New York,” said Quan, a Manhattan resident who started running about three years ago.

“If I didn’t get picked, I’d fall back on signing up for a charity,” she added.

ALTERNATE ROUTE

Many others have found an alternate route to the starting line.

Although the exact figures for this year are not yet available, about 17 percent of the race’s 49,617 finishers last year were charity runners, meaning that they were competing for one of the 340 charitable organizations that pay for and offer coveted entry slots into the race. In return, the runners pledge to raise money for the charity.

So what motivates those runners? Is it the cause, or securing a bib for New York and other hard-to-get-into marathons?

“A lot of them are participating in order to get into the race, and the charity is second,” said Toby Tanser, a New York-based running coach and founder of Shoe4Africa, a charity that was founded to collect shoes for poor children in Kenya.

On the other hand, his charity has raised enough money to build a hospital in Kenya, he said.

“We’ve had 50 runners consistently for the last decade, and I’ve had five of them actually come to Kenya to visit the hospital. So it’s pretty clear they care about the cause,” he said.

COMPETITIVE ALTRUISM

Jeff Brown, a sport psychologist, said he believed it was possible that the runners were driven by both the desire to secure a race number and a genuine commitment to a cause.

“Are they going to glean something from the charity?” said Brown, an assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School and the lead psychologist for the Boston Marathon medical team.

“Yes, but we’re still looking at altruism,” Brown added.

And that can be as good for the mind as running is for the body.

“Doing something good, we know from research, is helpful for self-esteem,” said Brown, who is also a coauthor of the book The Runner’s Brain.

“So to me it’s a win-win. A lot of people are probably doing it for themselves and to support the charity,” he added.

CYCLE OF SUPPORT

A 2010 study by Karin Ann Jeffery, who is a master’s degree candidate at San Jose State University, found that participants in the same charity marathon training program became more deeply connected with the cause over the course of the program, which in turn became an increasingly powerful factor in their motivation to train, although not the only one.

Improved fitness and support from within the training group were also cited as powerful incentives to stick with the program.

Clearly, running for a cause — no matter how connected one might have felt to it at first — can be a powerful motivating force.