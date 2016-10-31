Malkin, Crosby lift Penguins to win

AP, PHILADELPHIA

Evgeni Malkin scored twice, including the tiebreaker in the third period, and Sidney Crosby also had two goals to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Matt Cullen also scored for the Penguins, who scored three times in a 55-second span in the first period as Pittsburgh claimed their fourth win in the last five. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 38 shots while making his ninth straight start.

Jakub Voracek scored twice for the Flyers, and Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds each had one for Philadelphia. Steve Mason started and gave up three goals on 13 shots in the first period. Michal Neuvirth replaced him to start the second and finished with 12 saves on 14 shots.

Malkin put the Penguins ahead for good at 8 minutes, 33 seconds of the third with his 300th career goal. Olli Maatta threw the puck toward the net. It bounced off the leg of Philadelphia’s Brandon Manning and to the back post, where an open Malkin shot past Neuvirth.

Crosby, who missed the first six games due to a concussion, has four goals and five points in three games since returning.

Shea Weber scored a power-play goal in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 for their seventh straight victory.

Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal, which are the only NHL club without a regulation loss this season.

Nazem Kadri scored for the Leafs.

Toronto outshot Montreal 37-31, but Carey Price made 37 saves for the Canadiens. Frederik Andersen had 29 stops for the Leafs.

The Canadiens were on a four-on-three power play when Radulov slid a pass to Weber for a blast from about 35 feet out that went inside the right post. It was Weber’s fourth goal and 10th point in nine games as a Canadien.