LeBron James, Kyrie Irving lead Cavaliers past Magic

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

LeBron James on Saturday scored 23 points and Kyrie Irving added 20 as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic for the 15th straight time, 105-99.

Kevin Love scored 19 points to help the NBA champion Cavaliers improve to 3-0. They have not lost to the Magic since Nov. 23, 2012, in Orlando.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points for Orlando. The Magic cut a 22-point deficit to three at 88-85 with 4 minutes to play, but J.R. Smith hit three three-pointers and scored 11 in the fourth quarter.

James put together a personal highlight reel in the first half when Cleveland built a 54-32 lead. He converted a four-point play in the second quarter, hitting a three-pointer while being fouled in front of Cleveland’s bench with the shot clock winding down, before making the free throw.

James drove past Fournier and dunked over Nikola Vucevic despite getting hit in the face in the first quarter. He also motored down the late for a dunk at the first-half buzzer.

Kawhi Leonard had 20 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 98-79 in their home opener.

The Spurs won their first season opener in 20 years without Tim Duncan, who retired in the off-season. San Antonio played without any of its “Big Three” as Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili both sat out to rest in the first night of back-to-back games.

San Antonio did not appear to miss them, as 11 players scored to help the team remain unbeaten after three games.

Patty Mills scored 18 points starting in place of Parker, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 12 points.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was held to 18 points after scoring 50 and 45 points in the first two games, as the Pelicans remain winless.

Paul Millsap scored 17 points to lead five Hawks in double figures as Atlanta toppled the Philadelphia 76ers 104-72.

Kyle Korver added 15 points and Mike Muscala added 14 for Atlanta.